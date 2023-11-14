Watch Now
98 million Americans are prediabetic, 81% of them don’t even know it

You can prevent or reverse prediabetes by making it a point to eat healthier and increase physical activity.
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 12:46:29-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday is World Diabetes Day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 98 million Americans are prediabetic, and 81% of them don’t even know it. However, there are ways to prevent or reverse prediabetes.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that prevents your body from making enough insulin to regulate the amount of sugar in your bloodstream. That could lead to other serious health problems like heart disease, problems with your kidneys, and vision loss.

The CDC and the Ad Council are teaming up for a new campaign called “Do I Have Prediabetes?” The goal is to educate people on their risk levels and how to prevent or reverse it. “Even the mighty might not see it coming,” said the new ad. “It’s prediabetes, and it captures 1 in 3 adults, but you can escape. Take the one-minute prediabetes risk test at DoIHavePreDiabetes.org. Be your own hero.”

“It’s important to know your risk, which is based on many factors; could be overweight, you might be over the age of 40, you might have a parent or sibling that has type 2 diabetes, which puts you at risk,” said Dr. Christopher Holiday with the CDC. However, he said you can prevent or reverse prediabetes by making it a point to eat healthier and increase physical activity.

Clickhere to take the 60-second prediabetes risk test.

