TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Counties across the Bay Area experienced 911 phone lines outages overnight.

The first outages started just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

We are experiencing technical issues with the 911 system. Please use the non emergency number (813)231-6130 for both emergency and non emergency calls for police service until repairs are made. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 31, 2018

By 4 a.m., Tampa Police, North Port Police, Hillsborough County Sheriffs, Pinellas County Sheriffs Sarasota Police and Sarasota County Sheriffs announced that their 911 systems have been restored.

Our Public Safety Communications Center this morning experienced technical issues with the 911 emergency system due to what appears to be a large telephone outage throughout Sarasota County and surrounding counties. As of a few moments ago, all 911 lines have been restored. pic.twitter.com/nGZhMp3P3z — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 31, 2018

Phone lines are back up — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) January 31, 2018

Tampa Police officers spread out at busy intersections, just in case people needed help while phone lines were down.



ABC Action News is told that the issue was caused by a Frontier Communications outage.

If 911 phone lines are not available, you can reach each department by its non-emergency phone line: