ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A Lake Panasoffkee man is dead after T-boning a car Friday night, Police said.

Around 9 p.m., Friday a silver Nissan turned left onto 9th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

According to police, the Nissan turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling north on 34th Street. The motorcycle slammed into the side of the car.

The motorcyclist, a 62- year- old man, died at the scene.