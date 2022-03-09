Watch
55 tons of lettuce fed to Florida's starving manatees

FILE - A manatee comes up for air is it swims in the Stranahan River, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on April 2, 2020. More than 1,000 manatees have died in Florida so far in 2021, eclipsing a previous record as the threatened marine mammals struggle with starvation due to polluted waters. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 09, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials have now fed more than 55 tons of lettuce to starving Florida manatees as part of an experimental program to help the animals since their natural food is being destroyed by water pollution.

Wildlife officials said Wednesday the lettuce is funded by more than 1,000 individual donations. It's being provided to manatees that gather in the warm waters near a power plant on Florida’s east coast as they typically do during cold months.

Federal officials said the feeding program has made a difference. Through Feb. 25 this year, about 375 confirmed manatee deaths have been recorded. That compares to 389 during the same period last year.

