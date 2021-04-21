$5-million winning lottery scratch off sold in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla- — The Florida Lottery announced that a 25-year-old Spring Hill man claimed a $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off. He got the money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.00.

Officials say the man bought his winning ticket at Circle K, located at 10227 State Road 54 in New Port Richey. As usual, the retailer that sold the ticket will receive a $10,000 commission.

According to the Florida lottery, the $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.