4-year-old Tampa boy shines bright in New York's Times Square

NEW YORK — A face of a Tampa boy shined bright from above in New York’s Times Square on Saturday morning as part of a national campaign.

Brody Odom, 4, appeared as part of the annual National Down Syndrome (NDSS) Society Times Square Video presentation.

Brody attended the video presentation with his family.

The one-hour video included many photographs and includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states and 14 countries.

The collective images highlighted individuals with Down syndrome in the most visible way on two screens in the heart of Times Square.

Brody's photo was selected from nearly 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos, and was shown on two jumbotron screens above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square.

The presentation was live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The Times Square Video presentation kicked off the New York City Buddy Walk, which takes place at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk® Program. Over 150 Buddy Walk events are held in communities across the country and select international locations.

For more information about the New York City Buddy Walk or the National Buddy Walk Program, visit www.ndss.org.