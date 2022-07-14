3 local restaurants ranked among 100 best for outdoor dining

Three local restaurants were ranked among the 100 best for outdoor dining in 2022. The list was announced by OpenTable on Wednesday.
Ulele in Tampa, Dry Dock Waterfront Grill in Longboat Key and Ophelia's on the Bay in Sarasota were named among 11 restaurants in Florida on the list.
Florida trailed California for the state with the greatest number of restaurants on the list, with 37 California restaurants named.
According to OpenDoor, the annual list was curated from 13.6 million verified dining reviews.
"Outdoor dining played a major role in buoying the restaurant industry over the last few years, and restaurants took note – whether adding, expanding or elevating their offerings," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable. "Offering outdoor dining is now a key part of restaurants' business, and we're happy to see that diners continue to embrace it."
See the full list below.
- 1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, PA
- Alma Nove – Hingham, MA
- Anis Cafe and Bistro – Atlanta, GA
- Anthonie's Market Grill – Simonton, TX
- AOC - 3rd Street – Los Angeles, CA
- Arnold Palmer's Restaurant – La Quinta, CA
- Bacari - Silver Lake – Los Angeles, CA
- Barca Wine Bar & Pier – Alexandria, VA
- Beachcomber Cafe – Newport Coast, CA
- Bella Siena – Benicia, CA
- Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa, CA
- Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, RI
- Brasserie Mon Chou Cho – San Antonio, TX
- Bravas Bar de Tapas – Healdsburg, CA
- Buck and Rider – Phoenix, AZ
- C-Level – San Diego, CA
- Ca Del Sole – North Hollywood, CA
- Cafe Bizou – Agoura Hills, CA
- Cafe Luxembourg – New York, NY
- Cafe Terracotta – Littleton, CO
- Campfire – Carlsbad, CA
- Canoe – Atlanta, GA
- Casa Nostra Ristorante – Westlake Village, CA
- Cesarina – San Diego, CA
- Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) – Hilton Head, SC
- Citron Bistro – Vero Beach, FL
- Coast Guard House – Narragansett, RI
- Coastal Fish Company – Memphis, TN
- Coastal Kitchen – Dana Point, CA
- Coasterra – San Diego, CA
- Continental Naples – Naples, FL
- Copley's on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, CA
- Del Vino Vineyards – Northport, NY
- Dog Watch Cafe – Stonington, CT
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key, FL
- Duke's Beach House Maui – Lahaina, HI
- Echo & Rig Steakhouse & Butcher Shop – Las Vegas, NV
- El Chorro – Paradise Valley, AZ
- El Dorado Kitchen – Sonoma, CA
- EPIC Steak – San Francisco, CA
- FARM – Palm Springs, CA
- Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens – Corona Del Mar, CA
- Fia – Santa Monica, CA
- Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, SC
- Fleetwood's On Front St. – Lahaina, HI
- Foreign Cinema – San Francisco, CA
- Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles, CA
- Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, CA
- Green Valley Grill – Greensboro, NC
- Hardware – North Aurora, IL
- Istanbul Hawaii – Honolulu, HI
- Izanami – Santa Fe, NM
- Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad, CA
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach, FL
- L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele – Los Angeles, CA
- L'Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, VA
- La Mar Cebicheria Peruana – San Francisco, CA
- Latitudes Key West – Key West, FL
- Le Diplomate – Washington DC
- Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, AZ
- Los Andes Restaurant – Providence, RI
- Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina, HI
- Mariposa – Sedona, AZ
- Mediterrano - Naples – Naples, FL
- Mister A's – San Diego, CA
- Mitch's on El Paseo Prime Seafood – Palm Desert, CA
- Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace – Scottsdale, AZ
- Ophelia's on the Bay – Sarasota, FL
- Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-By-The-Sea, CA
- Palace – Miami Beach, FL
- Piccolo Sogno – Chicago, IL
- Poseidon – Del Mar, CA
- Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar – Huntington, NY
- Print Works Bistro – Greensboro, NC
- Raintree Restaurant – St. Augustine, FL
- RH Rooftop Restaurant – New York, NY
- River House Restaurant & Raw Bar – Louisville, KY
- Ruthie's All-Day – Arlington, VA
- Salty's on the Columbia – Portland, OR
- Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA
- Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin, TX
- Sunset Terrace at Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, NC
- Tavern on the Green – New York, NY
- Terrain Cafe – Glen Mills, PA
- The Black Whale – New Bedford, MA
- The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, FL
- The Front Yard – North Hollywood, CA
- The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, RI
- The Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood – Calabash, NC
- The Twisted Olive – Green, OH
- The Village Bakery and Cafe – Woodside, CA
- Tin Roof Bistro – Manhattan Beach, CA
- Tisha's – Cape May, NJ
- Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, CA
- Ulele – Tampa, FL
- Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, AZ
- Waterbar – San Francisco, CA
- Wildflower – Tucson, AZ
- Zaytinya – Washington DC
- Zinc Bistro – Scottsdale, AZ