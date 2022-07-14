3 local restaurants ranked among 100 best for outdoor dining

Three local restaurants were ranked among the 100 best for outdoor dining in 2022. The list was announced by OpenTable on Wednesday.

Ulele in Tampa, Dry Dock Waterfront Grill in Longboat Key and Ophelia's on the Bay in Sarasota were named among 11 restaurants in Florida on the list.

Florida trailed California for the state with the greatest number of restaurants on the list, with 37 California restaurants named.

According to OpenDoor, the annual list was curated from 13.6 million verified dining reviews.

"Outdoor dining played a major role in buoying the restaurant industry over the last few years, and restaurants took note – whether adding, expanding or elevating their offerings," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable. "Offering outdoor dining is now a key part of restaurants' business, and we're happy to see that diners continue to embrace it."

