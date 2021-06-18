3 fallen Florida lawmen honored with road namings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Three fallen Florida lawmen are being remembered for their heroism and giving their lives on duty.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday that designates portions of the state's roadways in honor of the three men.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli died earlier this year while trying to apprehend a drunken driver.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian LaVigne was one shift from retirement when a fleeing suspect crashed into his cruiser.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen sacrificed his life by using his patrol SUV to shield other motorists from an incoming vehicle driving the wrong the way.

Tampa Police Department

Earlier in the day, the governor also signed a bill that would allow ambulances to transport injured law enforcement animals.