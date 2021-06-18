Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

DeSantis signs bills allowing EMTs to treat injured K-9 officers

items.[0].image.alt
NBC News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach on June 4, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach on June 4, 2021.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:21:52-04

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning to sign a bill that protects K-9 officers.

SB 388 allows EMTs to provide on-scene care and transportation for police dogs as they would human law enforcement officers. This includes ambulance rides for medical emergencies.

"In some cases, they are the first to put their lives on the line," DeSantis said of K-9s on Friday.

The law will also shield emergency workers who render aid from criminal or civil liability.

The bill was bipartisan and didn't receive a single vote against it throughout the legislative process.

The new law takes effect July 1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.