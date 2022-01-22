3 dead in Polk County after head-on crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Polk County Sheriff deputies say three people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in Lake Wales Friday.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 21 deputies received 911 calls from the area of SR 60 East approximately one mile east of CR 630 East for a head-on collision between a black Nissan Pathfinder and a red Jeep Wrangler.

According to the sheriff's office, a Pathfinder, heading west on SR 60 entered into the eastbound lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler head-on. The jeep was being driven east by Ashley Mansard 62, of Port St. Lucie. The Jeep immediately caught fire after the collision, and Ashley and his passenger, wife Lori Mansard 52, were both killed. The driver of the Pathfinder was also declared deceased at the scene. Deputies are still trying to locate and notify his next of kin.

A black Chevrolet Impala that was heading east behind the Jeep and being driven by Jessica Duarte 27, of Lakeland swerved to avoid the collision but the passenger side of her car struck the rear of the Pathfinder. She was transported to a local hospital due to complaints of back pain. None of her passengers were injured.

The roadways in that area were shut down for approximately three hours during the investigation.