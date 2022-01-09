3 dead after SUV crashes into semi in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Two adults and a teen died Saturday after their SUV slammed into the back of a semi on I-75 in Pasco County.

According to the FHP, the semi was driving south when it changed to the inside lane in front of the SUV. The SUV hit the back of the trailer tearing off part of the front.

The wreck killed everyone in the SUV. A 57-year-old man from Clearwater Beach, a 53-year-old woman from Clearwater, and a 16-year-old from Clearwater Beach.

The two people in the semi were unharmed, troopers said.

The FHP said I-75 remained closed until 4:22 a.m. Sunday as authorities worked to clear the scene.