Summer is officially here and if you're looking for new places to enjoy a good meal then keep on reading.

Yelp released its first-ever Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida on Tuesday, and 22 of those locations are in the Tampa Bay area.

Methodology: This is a list of the best places to eat in Florida for 2022, according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of April 20, 2022.

Here are the 22 restaurants and their rankings on Yelp's list:

#7: The Mediterranean Chickpea, Tampa

#14: Mio’s Grill & Cafe, St. Petersburg

#15: Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, Tampa

#21: German Knodle, St. Petersburg

#22: Antoine’s Restaurant, Sarasota

#34: Chicago Paulies, Tampa

#39: Healthy N Fresh Cafe, Tampa

#40: Que-Rico Colombian Flavors, North Port

#41: Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar, West Bradenton

#47: Savanh of Laos, Seminole

#49: German Bistro 2, Largo

#51: Uptown Eats, St. Petersburg

#52: Marlene’s Original Breakfast Sandwich, Tampa

#56: Kpicu, Clearwater

#66: Tikka Indian Cuisine, Venice

#69: Flan Factory, Tampa

#80: Veggie Thai Cafe, Largo

#83: Pacific Counter, St. Petersburg

#84: La Dolce Vita, Sarasota

#88: Wright’s Gourmet House, Tampa

#93: Kombo Kitchen, Tampa

#97: Tortellino Bistrot, Sarasota

To view the other Florida restaurants that made the list, click here.