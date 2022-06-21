Summer is officially here and if you're looking for new places to enjoy a good meal then keep on reading.
Yelp released its first-ever Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida on Tuesday, and 22 of those locations are in the Tampa Bay area.
Methodology: This is a list of the best places to eat in Florida for 2022, according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of April 20, 2022.
Here are the 22 restaurants and their rankings on Yelp's list:
#7: The Mediterranean Chickpea, Tampa
#14: Mio’s Grill & Cafe, St. Petersburg
#15: Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, Tampa
#21: German Knodle, St. Petersburg
#22: Antoine’s Restaurant, Sarasota
#34: Chicago Paulies, Tampa
#39: Healthy N Fresh Cafe, Tampa
#40: Que-Rico Colombian Flavors, North Port
#41: Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar, West Bradenton
#47: Savanh of Laos, Seminole
#49: German Bistro 2, Largo
#51: Uptown Eats, St. Petersburg
#52: Marlene’s Original Breakfast Sandwich, Tampa
#56: Kpicu, Clearwater
#66: Tikka Indian Cuisine, Venice
#69: Flan Factory, Tampa
#80: Veggie Thai Cafe, Largo
#83: Pacific Counter, St. Petersburg
#84: La Dolce Vita, Sarasota
#88: Wright’s Gourmet House, Tampa
#93: Kombo Kitchen, Tampa
#97: Tortellino Bistrot, Sarasota
To view the other Florida restaurants that made the list, click here.