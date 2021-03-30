2021: The Year in Pictures

Share Facebook

Confetti flies after the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops in a nearly empty Times Square, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, as the area normally packed with revelers remained closed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Associated Press

In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, motorists wait in lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles. On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, California's coronavirus death toll reached 70,000. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Associated Press

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., left, and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., walk out to visit with people outside an Emory University campus building after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Associated Press

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. A House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly to hold at least one of Donald Trump’s allies, former White House aide Steve Bannon, in contempt. That's happening as the former president is pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk on a hallway after a confrontation with Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. Prosecutors say Seefried, photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday, Jan. 14, after authorities used the image to help identify him. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Associated Press

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo U.S. Capitol Police officers with guns drawn and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, in blue shirt, watch as insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. First, some blamed the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on left-wing Antifa antagonists, a theory quickly debunked. Then came comparisons of the rioters as peaceful protesters, or even “tourists." Now, Trump allies rallying in support of those people charged in the Capitol riot are calling them “political prisoners," a stunning effort to revise the narrative of that deadly day. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Associated Press

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Associated Press

Marine One carrying President Donald Trump flies over Washington as he leaves the White House ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Associated Press

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Associated Press

Attendees including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listen during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., lead manager, and other Democratic House impeachment managers walk through the Capitol, to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Associated Press

In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas. Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. (AP Photo/LM Otero File) Associated Press

In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Authorities said Wednesday, April 7, Woods was speeding when he crashed leaving him seriously injured. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Associated Press

In this March 30, 2021, file photo, young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas. The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File) Associated Press

This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter about 13 feet (3.9 meters) behind. This composite image was made by the WASTON camera on the rover's robotic arm on the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP) Associated Press

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File) Associated Press

People view a make-shift memorial Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta, in the aftermath of shootings. Eight people killed Tuesday in shootings at three metro Atlanta massage businesses. Police have charged a 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long with the slayings. (AP Photo/Candice Choi) Associated Press

In this Saturday, March 27, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway. The sleepy farming village of Amer overlooks the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most important waterways. Last week, it was suddenly thrust into the limelight after a massive container ship got stuck in the canal near the village. The contrast between tranquil village life and the busy artery of global shipping is stark. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed, File) Associated Press

This image released by HBO Max shows the cast of "Friends," from left, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Leblanc during a taping of the "Friends: The Reunion" special. (Terence Patrick/HBO Max via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Associated Press

In this April 20, 2021, file image taken from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges in state court and is scheduled to be sentenced June 25. Prosecutors say Chauvin should not be granted a new trial, because the proceedings were fair and he was found guilty by an impartial jury, according to a court document filed Wednesday, June 16. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Associated Press

A lone woman kneels before the tributes covering the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. The man accused of killing 10 people at the crowded Colorado supermarket last month armed himself with 10 high-capacity ammunition magazines, devices banned in the state after previous mass shootings, a prosecutor said Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey on video with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars had chosen Lawrence with the first pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini) Associated Press

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

An adult cicada crawls through the grass in Chevy Chase, Md., Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

Crews work near a open tunnel, center near the bottom, in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

In this June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla. Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Associated Press

Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Many people are still unaccounted for after the building partially collapsed last Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Associated Press

U.S. Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, ahead of a planned visit to the site by President Joe Biden, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts at the site of the partially collapsed condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure, officials said.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

Bill Cosby gestures outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after being released from prison. Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned comedian Cosby's sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday, that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The 83-year-old Cosby had served more than two years at the state prison near Philadelphia and was released.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Associated Press

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana is covered with confetti as she celebrates winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Associated Press

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders while celebrating their flight to space at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M., Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Associated Press

German army soldiers check for victims in flooded cars on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Associated Press

Mark Bezos, left, listens as his brother Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, describes the flight experience after their launch from the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Simone Biles, of United States, performs on balance beam during women's gymnastics podium training at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Associated Press

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. The U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Cuomo, New York officials disclosed Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Associated Press

Actor Kevin Costner walks to the stands before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Associated Press

In this Aug. 15, 2021, file photo, Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan. In the U.S. departure from Afghanistan, China has seen the realization of long-held hopes for a reduction of the influence of a geopolitical rival in what it considers its backyard. Yet, it is also deeply concerned that the very withdrawal could bring instability to that backyard - Central Asia - and possibly even spill over the border into China itself in its heavily Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi, File) Associated Press

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, British and Turkish coalition forces, along with U.S. Marines, assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Associated Press

Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, as they are transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. On Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming another photo showed a plane full of Afghan refugees being evacuated from the country this week, with not a single woman or child among them. In fact, that photo, which appeared online as early as 2018, shows Afghan refugees being sent back to their country from Turkey, according to a story at the time from Turkey’s state-run news agency, the Anadolu Agency. Photos captured this week show that hundreds of Afghan men, women and children have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. (Capt. Chris Herbert/U.S. Air Force via AP) Associated Press

In this image provide by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) calms an infant during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Associated Press

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others look on as a carry team moves a transfer case with the remain of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. According to the Department of Defense, Soviak died in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Associated Press

President Joe Biden pauses as he listens to a question about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Associated Press

Boats that sunk during Hurricane Ida sit in a marina in the aftermath of the storm in Plaquemines Parish, La., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Downed power lines slump over a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Reserve, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Associated Press

Josh Montford rests his head in his hand while going through his flood damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, on Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. "I'm overwhelmed," said Montford as he searched for items to salvage. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center was, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer) Associated Press

Members of the public arrive to the south pool after the conclusion of ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

A mourner wipes tears from her eyes as she stands beside the rum of the south pool during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sept. 19, 2021. The administration began a massive expulsion of thousands of Haitians while allowing thousands of others to stay in the U.S. The uneven response, which at one point included Border Patrol agents on horseback appearing to use reins as whips to corral Haitian asylum seekers, sparked sharp criticism and underscored for many a failed border policy. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File) Associated Press

In this Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, photo the container ship CMA CGM Jules Verne, left, and other vessels are seen in queues from the Port of Los Angeles. California Gov, Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 issued an order that aims to ease bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that have spilled over into neighborhoods where cargo trucks are clogging residential streets. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Associated Press

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021, where actor-producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western which killed the cinematographer. Baldwin said in an ABC interview that he didn't pull the trigger. He says he partially pulled back the hammer of the revolver and it fired when he let go. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Associated Press

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy = after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Associated Press

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand during a funeral service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Associated Press

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Concertgoers described mounting anticipation for the headline rapper that led people to push toward the stage killing and injuring many concertgoers. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Britney Spears supporters march outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that has controlled Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Associated Press

President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. Some Democrats have begun saying out loud what others are saying privately, that Biden’s political standing is so weak less than a year into his presidency that he may not be able to win reelection in 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Associated Press

Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left,, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury's verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Associated Press

Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified siblings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, following a verdict in his trial. Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Associated Press

Krystal Salgado, 11, receives her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Elvia Cervantes at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Dec. 11, 2021. For the second straight year, COVID-19 dominated all parts of life around the world. The year was ending with a new variant, omicron, starting to spread throughout the world. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Associated Press

