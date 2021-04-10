Watch
One person dead after being hit by a truck crossing the road, police say

Police say the driver is cooperating
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:23 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:28:35-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — Police say one woman is in critical condition and a man is dead after being hit by a truck.

According to police, around 8:10 p.m., a pickup truck traveling west on Central Avenue hit two pedestrians who were crossing Central at 21st Street.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital. Officers say the man died from his injuries and the woman is in critical condition.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Central Avenue and 21st St. are expected to stay shut down in all directions for at least two hours for the investigation.

