JUST IN: At least 2 dead, 70 injured after an Amtrak train bound for Miami collides with freight train in South Carolina.

The deaths occurred in the Amtrak train, the Lexington County (S.C.) coroner confirmed to ABC News.

The injuries ranged from minor cuts to broken bones, a spokesman for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division told CNN.

Amtrak initially said in a statement, "Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 a.m in Cayce, South Carolina."

About 70 passengers were taken to area hospitals.

All passengers have been removed from the train, Lexington County, S.C., officials said a news conference.

For more information, South Carolina officials provided the Amtrak Control Line at 1-800-523-9101.

