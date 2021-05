HAINES CITY, Fla- — Officials say a 19-month-old baby is dead after falling into a pool in Haines City.

The call came just before 8:30 p.m. of g a possible drowning involving a 19-month-old boy who had fallen into a swimming pool inside the Southern Dunes community.

The baby was transported to AdventHealth Heart of Florida where he was pronounced dead. Officials are still investigating.