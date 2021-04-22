12-year-old rescued from submerged car, mother still trapped inside, officials say

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Officials say a child was pulled from a submerged car Wednesday evening and a woman is still trapped inside.

A vehicle with a 38-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl flipped into a pond at Lauren Vista and K-Bar Ranch Parkway in New Tampa, officials said.

Officials also said the child was pulled out of the vehicle but the mother was still trapped underwater.

Tampa Police and Tampa Fire Rescue are helping with the rescue.

ABC Action News has a team at the scene, check back for updates.