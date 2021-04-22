Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

12-year-old rescued from submerged car, mother still trapped inside, officials say

items.[0].videoTitle
A mom and daughter were trapped April 21.
Mom and daughter
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 20:41:52-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Officials say a child was pulled from a submerged car Wednesday evening and a woman is still trapped inside.

A vehicle with a 38-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl flipped into a pond at Lauren Vista and K-Bar Ranch Parkway in New Tampa, officials said.

Officials also said the child was pulled out of the vehicle but the mother was still trapped underwater.

Tampa Police and Tampa Fire Rescue are helping with the rescue.

ABC Action News has a team at the scene, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.