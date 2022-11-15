Watch Now
1 dead after 5-car collision in Highlands County

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Nov 14, 2022
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a five-car crash in Highlands County on Monday.

FHP said the driver of the first car was driving west on Sebring Parkway Monday morning when she approached the intersection of Spring Garden Road. The other four vehicles were driving east on the parkway when the driver of the first car lost control.

According to FHP, the first car sideswiped the second car and caused collisions between an SUV, a pickup truck, and another SUV.

Officials said the driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the first car died from her injuries.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

