You and your friend can get paid $2k to play video games together

Posted at 9:01 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 09:01:49-04

Attention gamers! We know you love video games, but now you have the chance to get paid to play them with your friend!

This summer, FrontierBundles.com is paying you and a friend to plug in and veg out.

All you'll need to do is play 21 hours of video games per person, and report your experience back to the site. They want to know if you play a little better with your best friend alongside you in the thick of the action, or is your focus that much sharper when you play by yourself?

The lucky winners will receive a swag bag filled with gaming essentials, so you can play “together” while remaining remote. Each bag will include a Nintendo Switch Lite, access to both modern video game favorites and retro video game classics, and enough snacks to fuel countless online adventures.

In addition to that, both you and your friend will receive $1,000.

Only one application is needed per pair. If you'd like to apply, click here.

