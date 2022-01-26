Tampa General hosting job fair for clinical and non-clinical roles

Tampa General Hospital is hosting a job fair Feb. 1-2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The event will take place at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., with plenty of free parking.

The hospital is hiring for all positions, including clinical and non-clinical jobs, with same-day offers being extended. Full-time, part-time remote and hybrid remote positions are available at over 30 TGH locations. There are new graduate training program opportunities to consider as well.

As a TGH team member, you’ll have the opportunity to work with a compassionate team and deliver world-class patient care in addition to enjoying some of the best benefits offered in the Tampa Bay area.

Team members can learn from industry leaders using innovative technology.

Tampa General was named by U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Best Hospitals in five medical specialties and the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay for 2021-2022.

To preregister for the job fair, click here. Walk-ups are welcome too.