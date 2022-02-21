Watch
NewsJobs

Actions

Employers looking to fill more than 400 job openings at job fair in Sarasota

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Sherlock's, a pub in Addison, Texas, has a sign out front that reads, "Now Hiring", Friday, June 26, 2020.
Now-Hiring-sign-Job-Fair-Help-Wanted.png
Posted at 3:17 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 15:17:53-05

JobLink USA is partnering with 30 of Sarasota's top employers to host its annual Sarasota / Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair.

The job fair is Wednesday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with employers hiring on the spot for over 400 job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.

Thee event's featured employers include Sarasota and Manatee Government, Salt Life and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

You'll find the job fair at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway, Sarasota. Job seekers can find more about the event and are also encouraged to pre register HERE.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!