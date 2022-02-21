Employers looking to fill more than 400 job openings at job fair in Sarasota

JobLink USA is partnering with 30 of Sarasota's top employers to host its annual Sarasota / Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair.

The job fair is Wednesday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with employers hiring on the spot for over 400 job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.

Thee event's featured employers include Sarasota and Manatee Government, Salt Life and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

You'll find the job fair at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway, Sarasota. Job seekers can find more about the event and are also encouraged to pre register HERE.