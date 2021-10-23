Inspired by school staff, custodian writes children's book

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A custodian at a Tennessee elementary school completed his childhood dream and published a book with a teacher who encouraged him to write again.

"I met Ms. Deona, who is the co-writer on the book. And somehow, we just, we just, clicked. She's my best friend here. You know, I don't, I don't know what I'd be without her," said East Cheatham Elementary School custodian and author Paul Lewis Jr.

When Lewis started at the school in 2018, he never thought he'd be the author of "Chronicles of the Nine Isles: The Lost Dragon and the Widow of Ellamar."

At the time, he said he was in a dark place.

"My father passed away in '16, and I took it harder than I thought I would," said Lewis, "I was homebound. It really saved my life to be here."

Pre-K teacher Deona Ray said she saw him in the cafeteria, "he would be mopping, and he would just start telling me stories, I'm like, ‘I'm bored so talk to me. A story about what?’ And then he would just start telling me the stories."

Those short stories turned into sharing his own story with Ray forming a life-changing friendship.

Claire Kopsky East Cheatham Elementary School Custodian Paul Lewis Jr. and Pre-K Teacher Deona Ray with their first published book, Chronicles of the Nine Isles: The Lost Dragon and The Widow of Ellamar, which tells the tale of characters inspired by teachers and staff at the school.

Lewis said he started writing when he was 11 years old and wrote parts of novels throughout his life.

"I'd lose interest, I get writer's block, and it lasts for years. Until I got here," he explained. "I actually tried to get published with five different publishers and five agents and I got turned down all five."

He said for years the defeat was crushing.

"You forget how to be a child, you forget. You lose your imagination sometimes. This place [East Cheatham Elementary] actually did the reverse for me. It gave my imagination back to me," he said.

Through the storytelling in the cafeteria, Ray said like her students, she gave Lewis a nudge.

"They just need that little [nudge], to do it. And that's what Mr. Paul needed [to] do it," she said.

"I pulled it out and Ms. Deona said, ‘You're going to put something in is fun this time?’ I’m like, ‘No, I'm going to go to original idea.’ She goes, ‘Put a dragon in it.’"

Their in-passing conversations quickly turned into a whole book.

"We actually work out the dialogue together and during the times that she comes in and, and, works on the ice cream. I'll say okay, ‘here's the scene I want to do. We need to do dialogue.’ And we'll do dialogue and I'll talk like on Richter she'll talk like she's the dragon. And when I when we're done, I go home and I work on it."

Claire Kopsky East Cheatham Elementary School Custodian Paul Lewis Jr. is known to draw pictures and tell jokes throughout the school forming a relationship with the students.

"Everything that I do in the book, she [Ray] goes through with a fine-tooth comb and looks at all the dialogue between all the characters and make sure the characters behave the way that I've written them; make sure they don't go off track," explained Lewis. "She also made sure that the dragon is as polite as she can be. And while at the same time still maintaining her sassiness that dragon is her. Okay without her that dragon doesn't exist. She gives, she gives, that dragon the personality, the sass, the jokes, the humor, it's all there."

Ray is not the only staff member in the book.

"The cafeteria women there they are in the book. They are actually the Sisters of Destiny," said Lewis who explained the school nurse and several teachers also have parts in the book which is now in the school library for students to check out.

"The children couldn't be couldn't be more enthused," said Lewis. "All the time it's, ‘Mr. Paul, your book’s not in the library. Can we, can we, get some more? Can we get some more?'"