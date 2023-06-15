Suicide rate among Black men and boys on the rise

TAMPA, Fla. — Mental health experts are noticing an alarming trend: the rate of suicide among African American men and boys is climbing.

ABC Action News in-depth reporter Anthony Hil is digging deeper to find out the possible reasons behind this rising rate and what’s being done to provide mental health resources.

“Yo, what’s good, everybody! It’s the people’s favorite counselor. I’m here. I’m chilling. Y'all are about to see something right now,” said Terik Greensberry as he records of video of himself on his cell phone for Instagram.

Greensberry is a local therapist. He’s the owner of Dearly Loved Counseling in Tampa and he’s spreading the word about the power of therapy.

"So, I am all about the mental health of all people,” Greensberry continues.

For eight years, he’s been seeing clients in a typical office setting, but recently he’s begun to harness the power and reach of social media by recording inspirational videos.

“You’re actually going to see some of the people brainstorm, share stories,” said Greensberry right before a candid conversation about mental health among Black men with friends and family. You can follow Greensberry on Instagram.

Increasing suicide rate

“We’re going to have to do something about it because with the numbers I’ve been seeing, it’s not looking, it’s not looking good,” said Natasha A. Pierre, a mental health educator.

According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, young African American men commit suicide at more than three times the rate of African American women. The suicide rate for Black children ages 10 to 19 has risen 60% just over the past two decades, outpacing any other racial or ethnic group.

Despite the rising rates, many Black Americans are not using available mental health services, which Pierre attributes to a lack of insurance.

“If you’ve got the cash, great; but if you don’t have the cash available, then that excludes you from services that could really impact, benefit and affect your mental health positively,” explained Pierre.

Making a difference

Living Hope Productions is trying to be a part of the solution by providing a safe haven for Black men to talk about mental health. They’re doing this through a free national tour called Just Heal, Bro.

Actor Lamman Rucker, known for his roles in All My Children, Greenleaf, and several Tyler Perry productions, is one of the panelists on this mental health tour.

“Now, this is also a place of positivity. This isn’t just about unloading all the negative, you know, junk onto each other, but it’s also about not being afraid to do that. Or even, in spite of the fear, here’s an opportunity even just to come and listen. Everybody there doesn’t talk. You know, sometimes everybody don’t want to say anything,” said Rucker.

The event started in March of 2022 and has traveled to 19 cities. Organizers say they're trying to come to Tampa but need sponsors to make it happen.

“With Just Heal, Bro it allows men to see ‘hey, man. It ain’t as bad as I thought it was,' or, 'Man, I have an avenue to now to get with a group of men' because, through the fellowship, we’re exchanging numbers. We’re exchanging social media,” said Terrence Jackson, who attended one of the events.

Mental health resources:

