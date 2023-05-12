Solar United Co-Op relaunches to Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Here in Florida, there's no shortage of sunshine. In the Guthrie household, the temperature is always set to their liking.

"We can keep the air on whatever temperature we want it. 68, 70. My wife likes to freeze me out at 72," said Phillip Guthrie.

Mary and Phillip Guthrie have found a way to keep cool at a low cost. It's all because of what they're trying to get some reprieve from: the sun.

"We knew it was a very good decision. We were previously paying around $250 to $200 or above. Now we pay $110 or something of that nature for the solar panel installation and we pay about $20 for TECO administration," Phillip said.

There are plenty of options out there for solar power, but Mary Guthrie chose a co-op.

"There's so many people knocking on our door offering solar energy but through the solar co-op it's better. You can also get a discount between $3,000 and $5,000," she said.

The non-profit Solar United recently launched its 9th Hillsborough solar co-op.

Heaven Campbell, the Florida Programs Director for the non-profit, said it opens the alternative energy source up on a county-wide or neighborhood basis for cost saving.

"Everyone signs an individual contract, so it's not like everyone's pooling their money and getting pallets of panels or anything," she said.

But not everyone is on board with Solar. Attorney Bryant Dunivan has seen countless issues people have, ranging from struggles selling their homes to permitting issues.

"There's more and more attorneys who are handling these types of claims, which is good. When I first started, it was just me, at least in the State of Florida," he said.

Solar Panels are viewed as an appliance, so it doesn’t add any value to your home when you’re trying to sell it. Plus, removing them could mean redoing the entire roof.

It's the permitting issues that Dunivan said he sees the most.

"They're not being presented with a permit. That's being pulled before these panels are going up on their roof. They're being told it's done, and then, when they go and do the research after the fact, they find out the Permits haven't been pulled."

Dunivan stresses researching and shopping around before buying solar panels. The Guthries and Solar United agree. Mary said through her research the cost saving wasn't the only reason the co-op was the best option. She also saw the work they put into making sure the quality and process is seamless.

"You also have our protection in our education. So we like to think that anybody who goes through the co-op process. There's no obligation to go solar. So even if you come out on the other side, and you're like, this isn't for me," said Campbell.

You can find out more about the Solar United Co-Op by visiting their website.