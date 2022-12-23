How epilepsy affects millions and what to do if someone has a seizure

TAMPA, Fla. — Epilepsy is a neurological brain disorder that affects 3.4 million Americans, according to the CDC.

Monique Scott’s story

“I was diagnosed in the fourth grade,” said Monique Scott. Her teacher at the time was the first one to notice she may have been having seizures in class.

“She was able to let my parents know, ‘Hey! I think Monique is having absence seizures,'" she added.

When someone is having an absence seizure, they don’t start to have convulsions. Instead, they go through a brief and sudden lapse of consciousness.

“Kind of hard to figure it out because it looks like the child is daydreaming,” said Scott.

Scott kept her epilepsy diagnosis mostly a secret up until her early 30s.

“The culture back in the 80s and 90s when you’re a kid is you want to be just like everybody else, and being different wasn’t really accepted as it is, I think, today,” she said.

Scott said that while growing up, she was discouraged from doing things. But she didn’t let her neurological disorder stop her from reaching for the top. She’s currently an elected Hillsborough County Judge for the 13th circuit.

What’s epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a neurological brain disorder that causes unprovoked seizures. A person can be born with the disorder or get it through a traumatic brain injury such as a stroke.

The disease is more common than you may think: according to the CDC, 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, but it mostly affects children and older adults.

Epilepsy support group

Twice a month, Cassie Corral leads an epilepsy support group via Zoom for parents across Florida. Epilepsy Services Foundation offers the free service.

“It’s just a great way for parents of kids with epilepsy to meet other parents of kids with epilepsy because it can be a very isolating journey,” said Cassie.

Though Cassie is passionate about creating this community, the topic of epilepsy hits close to home.

Cale’s story

“It was very scary, very scary. He really struggled with a lot of fear and anxiety,” said Cassie. Cassie’s son, Cale, has epilepsy. It started when he was just nine years old.

“I fell, and then no one was there, and then some other people were around and saw it and came over and tried to help,” said Cale.

Cale was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed.

What to do when someone is having a seizure

“You don’t have to put anything in the mouth. You don’t have to try to take the tongue out. No one is going to swallow their tongue,” said Dr. Camilo Garcia, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

He said instead, gently lie them on their side and call an ambulance if the seizure lasts more than five minutes.

Closing thoughts

I asked both Cale and Scott what they would like for other people to know about epilepsy.

“If you have epilepsy, you can most likely do all the stuff you already like and everything you can do now,” Cale said.

“I think it’s important that parents, family members, friends know that kids with epilepsy, young adults with epilepsy, they can participate in sports. They can go on sleepovers.” Scott added.

Here are some epilepsy resources

Epilepsy Foundation

Steps Toward Zero