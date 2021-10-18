Experts say burnout and better pay could be why people are quitting their jobs at a record rate

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — People are quitting their jobs now more than ever and experts say the pandemic has caused a major shift in the workforce.

Clyde Smith from the Bilmar Beach Resort in Treasure Island has been understaffed all year

"Certainly, the staffing crisis is a real thing," said Smith. "It affected the beaches quite early on because we were busier than most other businesses at the time."

Now the problem is nationwide and it isn’t slowing down. In August, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, that’s more than ever before, and it's nearly 3 percent of the nation’s entire workforce.

"I think people are feeling very burnt out. We’ve been in this pandemic for a year and a half and it's only natural that it would lead from your personal life into your professional life," said Katie Androff with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Androff says people are realizing they want to invest their time into something that makes them happy.

"The pandemic has put people in a position where they’re constantly re-evaluating what’s best for them and their families," she said.

This news coming as overworked Americans across the country are going on strike demanding better benefits and pay.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, nearly every industry is short-staffed.

"The phrase the old school way of doing business, that doesn’t cut it anymore you’ve got to do business a new way," said Smith.

Smith says thankfully he’s been able to get some positions filled, and he’s been able to do it by raising pay and having better benefits.

"There are positions open everywhere. Honestly, you could leave a job today and be hired this afternoon somewhere else. So it puts a lot of pressure on the employer to be a fair employer and to make sure you keep the staff you have and treat them fairly," said Smith.