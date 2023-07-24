Affordable housing crisis leaves mark on local veterans experiencing homelessness

TAMPA, Fla. — Housing in America is starting to become a luxury. The rising cost of rent, home ownership, and supply are making it nearly impossible for families to have a roof over their heads.

While the housing crisis impacts many families, it also affects our homeless veterans, including Howard Brooks.

"I knew that the Army would give me a chance to stand on my own two feet with my chest out. I think that was the most important thing for me,” explained Brooks.

But Brooks is living with his dogs in his truck, which he said was never part of the plan after leaving the Army. Life’s challenges, along with a pandemic and its domino effect on the economy, brought Brooks to St. Vincent de Paul.

For 60 days, the Catholic non-profit housed him and his two support dogs at a motel. But he is not alone.

"There has been multiple veterans as well as citizens here in this hotel from St. Vincent de Paul. And after the program, there is nothing else after that, so you see those same people around the hotel with dogs,” said Brooks.

"I don't think that we can build our way out of it fast enough with new units,” said Michale Raposa, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Cares.

However, Raposa is working to change that. There's no doubt a housing crisis is at play and our vets are victim to it, but he said that work has been made in terms of finding them more permanent housing.

"When St. Vincent de Paul started working with veterans in Pinellas County, there were 2,850 homeless veterans either in shelter or on the street. Today that number is less than 300,” explained Raposa.

Raposa credited the availability of funds and flexibility through The Stafford Act at the start of the pandemic to get veterans off the streets.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, in a matter of 14 days, we moved 558 individuals unduplicated veterans into hotels,” said Raposa.

He added that over 90% of veterans were moved into permanent housing. But the problem Raposa and others are finding now is unit availability and convincing landlords to rent to veterans.

Lonnie Williams has worked with veterans for over a decade at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. In an ideal world, Williams would like to see veterans live in project-based housing, given access to mental health counselors, case managers, and those who understand our vets.

"We have veterans who are in their 70s and 80s and who are in their cars until we can intervene and try to get them into one of our programs and into that pathway to try to get them into permanent housing,” said Williams. "Our veterans have done their part in serving our country and a lot of them face their own struggles."

Williams acknowledges there have been improvements in housing for veterans. Last year, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System housed 630 veterans and is set to meet its goal again this year.

Even with those successful numbers, people like Brooks continue to struggle and fight to survive.