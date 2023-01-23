Advocates on either side of abortion rights argument reflect on Roe v. Wade anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. — In the last seven months, we've seen federal abortion protections pulled back, and Florida's own abortion ban tightened from 24 weeks to 15 weeks with few exceptions.

But despite these changes, abortion-rights advocates like McKenna Kelley with the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund say more people want their help.

"In 2021, we only spent around $8,000 on practical support because overwhelmingly, pretty much exclusively, we were funding people in the Tampa Bay area going to appointments in the Tampa Bay area or maybe somewhere else in Florida," she said. "Maybe they were coming from further in the state, and they were coming to a clinic in Tampa or St. Pete. This year, it was over $61,000 so that's about a 600% jump."

Kelley said the reason for that jump in 2022 is layered.

"That 15-week ban is much less restrictive than pretty much any other restrictions or ban in the south. So, you know, we are having people come in from many of our neighboring states to access abortion in Florida because they can't get it in their home state, and Florida is the closest place they can access it," she said.

They're stats that have people on both sides of the issue reflecting on the current state of abortion in our country.

Sarah Parker and Kaity Danehy-Samitz are leaders with Women's voices of Southwest Florida.

The group has been fighting for abortion access locally and federally for more than a year.

The pair say they think Florida is moving in the wrong direction.

"Banning abortion will never-ever stop abortions; this is something we've seen in the past," said Danehy-Samitz, "Banning abortion will never, ever lessen it. It will only lessen the ability for people who are pregnant and wishing to terminate that pregnancy to find safe and legal abortions."

To them, "the fix" is repealing restrictions and offering comprehensive sex education and contraceptive care, among other things.

"If we look at the reasons people have abortions. It's on so many different levels that we could go through and help—affordable housing, a living wage, healthcare," said Parker.

But the folks with the anti-abortion group Florida Right to Life say they couldn't disagree more.

"I would love to see the state of Florida go even further than 15 weeks, of course. Any time we can save a baby, that's what we're here for. That's what we want to do," said the group's president, Lynda Bell.

Bell tells ABC Action News that they also want to see resources for pregnant people expanded.

"It's very, very important that we have those services there for those women who need those services and that they're given an option. You know when people say, 'I'm pro-choice.' well, what's your choice? We want to offer them life," she said.

They're two sides of an argument that often leaves people feeling like there isn't a way forward that will make everyone happy.

And yet, what both groups can agree on is that true progress can only start with understanding.

"Florida Right to Life's doors are open to listen to anybody, anybody. And I'm here," said Bell.

"If you can find one square inch of common ground for you to build upon for that square inch to grow into more," said Danehy-Samitz.