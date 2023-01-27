$1.45 million for nursing education awarded to Polk State

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk State College received $1.45 million for nursing education through two different programs designed to mitigate the state's nursing shortage.

The funds are part of $79 million awarded across the state to high-performing nursing programs by Gov. DeSantis earlier this month.

The funds are provided through the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) programs.

In a press release, Polk State said it graduates approximately 230 nurses annually between its Associate and Bachelor programs. The college said in 2021, its Associate in Science in Nursing graduates had a nearly 91% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN. Nationally, the pass rate is 82% and in Florida it's 64%, according to Polk State.

“Our Nursing Program has a longstanding reputation of excellence and consistently produces highly skilled professionals who successfully meet local workforce needs,” Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti said. “The LINE and PIPELINE funding will further support Polk State in the advancement of our Nursing Program, specifically ensuring students are most effectively equipped to serve this critical profession.”

Polk State said it would invest the funds in additional equipment, training, expanded tutoring and scholarship opportunities.