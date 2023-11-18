Impaired Inverness teen kills driver, Samaritan injured

CITRUS COUNTY — A 17-year-old Inverness woman was charged with DUI manslaughter on Friday, after she hit and killed a man standing at a Citrus County crash site.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, two Hernando County men, one aged 82, driving a Chevy Silverado, and a 75-year-old driver in a Nissan Rogue, were involved in a crash on North Florida Avenue, north of Zephyr Street at about 11:38 p.m.

A female pedestrian, and Good Samaritan, 45, from Inverness, came to aid of both men after the Rogue caught fire, the report stated. The pedestrian was able to help both drivers to safety.

The Inverness teen, Adison Sinclair Lowdermilk, driving a Kia Optima, was traveling southbound on North Florida Avenue, when she collided with the pedestrian and the Silverado driver before striking the Chevy. The impact propelled the Silverado into the Rogue.

The 82-year-old driver was killed from the impact, while the pedestrian suffered serious injuries, troopers said. The Rogue driver also suffered serious injury due to the crash.

There were four Inverness passengers in the Kia, who suffered minor injuries, including three males, ages 16,19 and 20, and a 16-year-old female.

Lowdermilk, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to an area hospital where she was found to be impaired and therefore arrested by FHP troopers for DUI manslaughter.