Straz Center to throw free show celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center will be throwing a free show celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday, Oct. 6, and ABC Action News got the chance to speak with some of the performers.

The Flamenco

“Like any other dance style, it’s very passionate. It’s very passionate, it’s very visceral,” said Irene Rodriguez, who’s been dancing the Flamenco since she was nine years old.

“The Flamenco was born in Spain with many influences of the Arabic countries, the African rhythms, European singing, and rhythms as well," said Rodriguez.

Caribbean Latin sounds

Osmel Recio is part of a local Afro-Cuban band called Innovation. He said their music is a fusion of Bachata, Salsa, Merengue, and traditional Cuban sounds. His group formed in 2021 but has been gaining traction in the local music scene.

Opera

Guillermo Lopez is a Mexican opera singer. Originally studying biology at his university, he decided to follow his passion instead by studying music.

“I got feedback from one of the teachers. I was in a competition and – not even my own teacher – there was another teacher who said, ‘You have a beautiful voice,’” said Lopez.

The free show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk stage right outside of the Straz Center on Friday, Oct. 6.