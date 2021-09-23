Watch
Spanish Lyric Theatre oldest bilingual theatre in Tampa

Longest running theatre troop in the nation in Ybor City
Spanish Lyric Theatre
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:43:58-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Spanish Lyric Theatre is the oldest and the original bilingual theatre company in Tampa since 1959.

The theatre started performing Zarzuela's in Ybor and then expanded to Broadway Musicals in the 70s. Zarzuela's are performed in Spanish and are similar to an Italian opera.

Since that time they have produced more than 1,000 productions in both English and Spanish.

In 2022, The Spanish Lyric Theatre plans for a Zarzuela, Tick Tick Boom, and In The Heights performances.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Theatre plans for a Concert on October 9 at the Cuban Club. Tickets are $25 and $30.

You can read more about their history in Tampa and upcoming performances by clicking here.

