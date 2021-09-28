Latinas on the Go creates support system for women in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — "Though she be but little she is fierce."

William Shakespeare may not have been referring to four Tampa women. But the quote is pretty fitting.

The women are part of the organization, Latinas On The Go. It is a philanthropic and networking group in the Tampa Bay area.

Liz Cardentey joined when it began in October 2019.

She was born in Puerto Rico, but calls Tampa home and felt there was something missing.

"Ever since I came. I never felt like I was part of something," Cardentey said.

Sarahi Terreforte felt the same way. That was her push behind creating the organization.

"I felt like a lot of women in the community need a space where they feel valued and recognized and where they can feel encouraged and empowered and that's exactly what we do," Terreforte said.

Also born in Puerto Rico, she's called Tampa home for 16 years.

"I was for a very long time looking again for a group for an organization that I could be a part of. A place where I feel like I belong, but not only that but a place where I can become someone," Terreforte said.

Latinas On The Go is that place.

It offers layers of opportunities like networking, volunteering, and most importantly paying it forward.

"Giving back is my passion. Doing for others I think that's the key. You know the more you give, the more you receive, and I'm blessed," Cardentey said. "It's not about me, it's not about her. It's about helping the whole community and here we are."

Latinas On The Go is working on a mentorship program and plans to make an announcement in October.

For more information, visit their website at latinasonthego.com or check out the group on Facebook or Instagram.