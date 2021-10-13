Dade City woman builds business based on Mexican heritage

DADE CITY, Fla. — Jasmine Wright has always had a knack for sewing.

She would watch and learn from her Abuela when she was younger.

It's in her blood. So is entrepreneurship.

"Growing up in Mexico I had an aunt who had a store in her home. The downstairs of her home was her little tienda and then upstairs she would be in the kitchen cooking and then if a customer would come in she would run down and ring them up," Wright said.

Wright is first-generation Mexican.

She was given opportunities in the states that may not have been as attainable in her family's small town in Mexico.

Two years ago she and her husband took a chance and made Dade City their home and opened Treehouse Mercantile.

They quit their jobs out west and moved closer to family in Dade City after having their firstborn child. They began with prototypes of pottery and soon moved into a brick-and-mortar store along the downtown main strip.

Now, the quaint store is filled with items that were born from new beginnings but hold an old reminder of home.

"It is part of me so I couldn't think of any other way to do it," Wright said.

Inside the store, customers will find hand-made pottery, cards in Spanish, and the name of Wright's Abuela's street in Mexico lighting up a room through candles.

"We love community and we love learning with people and you know everything we make here we have a class for," Wright said.

