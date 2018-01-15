Highlands County Sheriff's Office issues missing person alert

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla -

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Harry Bell, 82, was last seen at the Circle K in Belleview asking for directions to the Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Bell was driving a 2003 Cadillac Devell with a Florida license plate of CC4UG.

Bell is described as Harry 5’10” and approximately 149 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes, and has two sores on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200.