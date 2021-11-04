Woman sets 11 Guinness World Records in 24 hours; quickly becoming one of the world's best female cyclists

TAMPA, Fla. — A local woman is quickly becoming one of the best female cyclists in the world, and she's setting record after record in the process.

In 2011, Amanda Coker and her dad were hit by a car that was going more than 50 miles an hour. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and thought she would never ride a bike again.

Matt Hutton

Now she's back up on the bike and setting Guinness World Records in the process.

“Inspiration from other people is what motivates me, and just especially from the days after my accident when I thought I could never ride again, that pushed me as well you’re out here you’re doing this, you’re going to finish this you’re going to do the best you can,” says Coker.

On October 23, Amanda set 11 Guinness World Records in a 24-hour period. One of those records includes becoming the first woman ever to break 500 miles on a bike in a 24-hour period. Coker told ABC Action News that there were only eight minutes in that 24-hour period that she was off the bike to use the restroom. At one point she went 15-hours straight without a break.

Matt Hutton

“If you can push your body to one point one day, what’s stopping you the next day to keep it going because you know your body can accomplish that. But I’m not doing 24 hours every single day, I’m not doing that,” says Coker.

This is not Coker’s first Guinness World Records. She holds the title for most miles biked in a year. In 2017 she completed more than 86,000 miles.

Amanda is also a USA-certified cycling coach.