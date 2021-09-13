Tully's Tails: Meet Nellie

TAMPA, Fla. — From baby steps to giant leaps. A few months ago, doctors told Anna Cooke that her 14-year-old dog Nellie had been starving to death. However, since finding her forever home, Nellie has made major progress and the transformation is stunning.

“She just today, just one minute ago got into one of the dog beds for the first time,” says Cooke.

Anna Cooke

She doesn’t know much about Nellie’s past but says a senior dog should not end up in a shelter.

While it does take a special person to care for a senior dog, the payoff of unconditional love is priceless.

Cooke said, “It’s like the Alfred Moore Tenson Quote, it’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

You can learn more about Pet Pal Animal Shelter by clicking here.

