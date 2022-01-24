Tully's Tails: Meet Mocha, Monkey, JoJo, and Chester

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Lara Putnam has a one-of-a-kind fur family. She has two dogs and two cats, all of which are missing one leg.

“Normal dogs, normal cats. They’re a lot of fun. They’re so grateful too,” said Putnam.

She says her job, where she helps people with disabilities find jobs, may have played a part in each animals’ adoption, but maybe it was just the right dog at the right time.

Lara Putnam

Putnam adopted dogs Mocha and Monkey, followed by two cats JoJo and Chester, from The Humane Society of Sarasota County.

“I am done unless you can find a three-legged goat or turtle. I have always wanted a goat of a turtle, “said Putnam.

Lara Putnam

She adds that they are the best animals and that she forgets that they even have three-legs now.

“I wear a badge of pride that I adopted and didn’t shop definitely. But as far as adopting an animal with disabilities, I mean I think whatever animals you adopt are great,” said Putnam.

