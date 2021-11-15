Tully's Tails: Meet London

TAMPA, Fla. — Gene and Rhonda Russell adopted London from the Dachshund Rescue of South Florida.

The rescue called the Russells to let them know the had several dogs coming in from China but, there would be risk based on how the rescues in China get the dogs.

“They intercept the slaughter trucks that are going to the meat markets and buy these dogs,” says Rhonda.

However once London met her forever family, she adjusted to her new life very well.

“It’s amazing what I think the pets realized once they get their feet on soil here with people who understand pets are a part of family,” says Gene.

The Russells say London loves to snuggle and snores a lot. “This is her favorite spot on my shoulder. She can’t get inside my skin enough,” says Rhonda. The Russells also have another Dachshund named Coco, who London loves spending time with.

