Tully's Tails: Meet Gable

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Jill White works with the Polk County Bully Project.

The project saves bully breeds from being euthanized and gets them into forever homes. One example of this is White’s own dog Gable.

“So, Gable when he was picked up from animal control, he had a mass in his chest, he had pneumonia real bad, hip dysplasia, upper respiratory infection, ear infections, underweight, full of problems,” says White.

Thankfully Gable is better now, and White is forever grateful for is rescue.

“He really has changed people’s minds about a bulldog breed, about old dogs that some might not want," says White. "He is just wonderful.”

You can learn more about the Polk County Bully Project by clicking here.

