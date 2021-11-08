Tully's Tails: Meet Dipper

TAMPA, Fla. — Michelle Tolan needed a pick me up after getting a divorce and losing her 16-year-old Jack Russell all in one year.

That's when she found Dipper on the Pet Pal Animal Shelter's social media pages.

“I knew when I saw a picture of her, I was going to have to get her,” said Tolan.

A business owner in St. Pete, Tolan seamlessly integrated Dipper into the workplace.

“She is the employee of the month and my other employees are okay with that,” said Tolan.

Although Dipper will never replace what Michelle’s first dog meant to her, Tolan says she is grateful they found each other.

“I didn’t realize you could have two soulmates in Your life. You know some people get to marry their high school sweetheart and have that kind of life. I have been blessed to have two amazing dogs in my life and a lot of people don’t get that” Tolan said.

She added that Dipper looks at her like she is the sun, moon, and stars.

