Tully's Tails: Darcy's Emergency Hero

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News Anchor James Tully came home from work one day and found his 6-month-old retriever mix Darcy ate about three yards of string off a blanket in her crate.

James Tully/WFTS

He turned to Veterinary Emergency Group where director Meaghan Callahan said it was a race against time to avoid surgery.

“The question was how long is that string and how far did it go into her intestine and her stomach,” says Dr. Callahan.

Dr. Meaghan Callahan

At this point, there were two options — wait and see if the string would eventually pass through Darcy’s system, which is risky, or do a scope procedure.

“The scope procedure is amazing, it gives you visualization that you wouldn’t have any other way even in surgery," Dr. Callahan said.

Dr. Meaghan Callahan

Dr. Meaghan Callahan

The procedure involved a tiny camera that was worked through Darcy’s stomach and the small intestine. Dr. Callahan was able to find the string and remove it.

"I just want to say thank you to Dr. Callahan and her entire team, as well as all veterinary and their assistance doing emergency procedures every day," Tully said.

You can learn more about Emergency Veterinarians Group here.

