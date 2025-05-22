News to Know for May 22

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The time is finally here: Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe, the first major theme park to open in Central Florida in nearly 30 years, is opening today at 9 a.m. The park is a whopping 750 acres and is believed to be the largest theme park in the world. It's also estimated to have cost up to $7.7 billion to build. If you're feeling extra excited, Universal said guests who arrive early at 8 a.m. can join a celebratory moment as they "open the portals." Just make sure you don't forget to grab your wands for the Ministry of Magic and a pair of overalls for Super Nintendo World.

A Florida man is arrested for killing his stepson: Davenport Police said Kelly Agar Garcia shot his stepson multiple times when an argument over Fortnite escalated.

Officials tackle major road repairs ahead of hurricane season: The City of Tampa's Wastewater and Stormwater departments said they have already fixed hundreds of cave-ins.



The City of Tampa's Wastewater and Stormwater departments said they have already fixed hundreds of cave-ins. A family-owned hotel reopens 8 months after Hurricane Helene: The Roth Hotel was one of many along Treasure Island and Sunset Beach that were devastated during the hurricane.

The HOPE Affordable Housing Act gets closer to being repealed: The Hillsborough County Commission's discussion revolved around reallocating funds to public safety, but it eventually turned towards getting rid of the ordinance altogether.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says a weak front will be moving through today. We'll start the day warm and humid, with most towns in the 70s early in the day.

Record losses from text scams reached nearly half a billion dollars last year, prompting consumer advocates to warn about common fraud tactics. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on identifying and protecting yourself from the latest text scams impacting consumers.

Susan Solves It: Text scams on the rise

Explore the works of local talent at the HCC Art Galleries' Second Annual Juried Members Show.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free

Stretch and strengthen your body with a Pilates session at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Feel the burn and boost your spirit with a full-body workout at TREMBLE on the mat.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free



