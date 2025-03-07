News to Know for March 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Are you planning on heading to any spring training games this weekend? The tradition, nicknamed the Grapefruit League in honor of Florida's citrus industry, has been going on as early as the 19th century. Florida Memory says the Washington Capitols were most likely the first professional ball club to do their spring training in the state, spending three weeks in Jacksonville in 1888 to practice for the upcoming season. Thus, a trend was born: the next year, the Philadelphia Phillies packed their bags and headed for sunshine, followed by even more teams. Who can blame them? Our early spring weather is unmatched.

News to Know

An elderly veteran is billed $19k for a rehab stay: Roger Brown, 81, served our country before fighting to get customer service to combat a bill he was told Medicare would cover.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan said we'll start our day off with cooler weather, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s and even 30s. It will be a dry day with no rainfall, and temperatures should eventually warm up to the mid-to-upper 70s.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

AM weather forecast with Shay Ryan

Susan Solves It

A new study found HOAs are getting more expensive and harder to avoid. We look at what you need to factor in when you're buying an HOA property.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: HOA Fees

Things to Do this Friday, March 7

Enjoy some food, drinks, and beads at First Friday: Mardi Gras in Downtown Lakeland.

When: 7 p.m. Where: North Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland Cost: Free

Listen to live music by Chris Jones and the Night Drivers at Bok Tower.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales Cost: $45

Eat delicious home-grown strawberries, carnival rides, live entertainment, and more at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City Cost: $15



