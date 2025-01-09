News to Know for January 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
As fires continue to rage on out west, many of us can start to feel helpless. The Palisades Fire, in particular, has spread to nearly 16,000 acres, remaining at zero containment. Fortunately, there are several organizations assisting those impacted in California directly, and there are plenty of ways to get involved.
News to Know
- Extreme wind drives Los Angeles-area wildfires: Five people are dead, and 100,000 have been evacuated as the fires continue to burn in Southern California.
- Metropolitan Ministries sets a concerning record: The nonprofit has provided three times more hotel vouchers than it ever has before during a period of cold weather.
- A Tampa relative of Jimmy Cart recalls his character: Pat Carter reminisced about movie nights and visits to Florida after her second cousin passed away in December.
- A doctor and non-profit team up to end pediatric cancer: Dr. Cameron Tebbi says his lab is the only one dedicated solely to this type of research.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says some areas will have a frosty start this morning, with temps in the 30s. But we'll at least have plenty of sunshine today, which will warm us up into the upper 50s.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
Hidden fees are common ways hotels and ticket sellers entice customers to think they got a good rate by adding fees at checkout. Federal regulators are trying to stop this practice.
Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 9
- Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
- Cost: $41
- Enjoy an immersive art experience at FloriRAMA.
- When: 12 p.m.
- Where: 2602 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg
- Cost: $25
- Grab a coffee or bite to eat and enjoy the cozy atmosphere at the Oxford Exchange.
- When: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
- Cost: Prices vary depending on item
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.