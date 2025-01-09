News to Know for January 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

As fires continue to rage on out west, many of us can start to feel helpless. The Palisades Fire, in particular, has spread to nearly 16,000 acres, remaining at zero containment. Fortunately, there are several organizations assisting those impacted in California directly, and there are plenty of ways to get involved.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says some areas will have a frosty start this morning, with temps in the 30s. But we'll at least have plenty of sunshine today, which will warm us up into the upper 50s.

Susan Solves It

Hidden fees are common ways hotels and ticket sellers entice customers to think they got a good rate by adding fees at checkout. Federal regulators are trying to stop this practice.

Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 9

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $41

Enjoy an immersive art experience at FloriRAMA.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 2602 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg Cost: $25

Grab a coffee or bite to eat and enjoy the cozy atmosphere at the Oxford Exchange.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Where: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: Prices vary depending on item



