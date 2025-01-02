Watch Now
News to Know for January 2

News to Know for January 2
News to Know for January 2

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The investigation into Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans continues as law enforcement names a suspect and tries to determine if an explosion outside a hotel in Las Vegas is related. Plus, months later, homeowners are still looking for flood relief from the hurricanes. And, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans is just 85 yards away from the history books.

Today's Weather Outlook

Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay. It is a cold start to the morning after a great start to the New Year!

Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s with a few 30s showing up in Citrus County. Throughout the morning, more sunshine hangs overhead, and highs will rise back to the upper 60s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

AM Weather for Thursday, January 2

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Loan Fraud

People who are applying for loans are seeing their savings drained as scammers impersonate legitimate companies. We've got tips on what to look out for to avoid these scams.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Loan Fraud

Things to Do this January 2

  • See floating barges in the Hillsborough River decorated with holiday lights as you take a stroll down the Tampa Riverwalk.

    • When: 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: 100 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Enjoy a game of holiday-themed mini golf on the St. Pete Pier.
    • When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $13
  • Enjoy the special holiday treats at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $89.99

