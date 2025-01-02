News to Know for January 2

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The investigation into Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans continues as law enforcement names a suspect and tries to determine if an explosion outside a hotel in Las Vegas is related. Plus, months later, homeowners are still looking for flood relief from the hurricanes. And, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans is just 85 yards away from the history books.

Biden says New Orleans attacker posted on social media about being inspired by ISIS: The death toll from a vehicle attack in New Orleans that's being investigated as an act of terrorism rose from 10 to 15, the FBI confirmed Wednesday evening. The FBI said 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas, drove into a crowd of New Year's revelers around 3 a.m. local time in the popular area of Bourbon and Canal Street. In addition to the 15 killed, officials said dozens of others were injured

Occupant of Cybertruck killed in explosion outside Las Vegas Trump Hotel: The occupant of a Cybertruck was the sole individual killed in an explosion outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday. Seven others suffered minor injuries when the vehicle pulled up to the hotel's glass entrance doors before exploding.



Frustrated Zephyrhills homeowner still has flooded yard months after Milton: Jenna Crosley's front and back yards are both great spots for birdwatching. There are ibises, egrets, and dozens of ducks. The only problem? Her Zephyrhills home isn't adjacent to a nature preserve. Instead, an overflowing holding pond has turned her yard into a swampy mess popular with wading birds.

Bucs WR Evans is 85 yards away from tying record held by Jerry Rice: Wide receiver Mike Evans needs 85 yards in his quest for an 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season. If he can get to that number it would tie Jerry Rice for the longest such streak in NFL history.

Today's Weather Outlook

Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay. It is a cold start to the morning after a great start to the New Year!

Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s with a few 30s showing up in Citrus County. Throughout the morning, more sunshine hangs overhead, and highs will rise back to the upper 60s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

AM Weather for Thursday, January 2

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Loan Fraud

People who are applying for loans are seeing their savings drained as scammers impersonate legitimate companies. We've got tips on what to look out for to avoid these scams.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Loan Fraud

Things to Do this January 2

See floating barges in the Hillsborough River decorated with holiday lights as you take a stroll down the Tampa Riverwalk. When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 100 N Ashley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Enjoy a game of holiday-themed mini golf on the St. Pete Pier.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $13

Enjoy the special holiday treats at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $89.99



