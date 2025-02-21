News to Know for February 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

You might wanna consider grabbing a jacket because it's chilly out there today. In fact, it's so chilly that cold weather advisories are in place for the Tampa Bay area until 9 a.m., and morning lows could even feel down to 25 degrees. But don't worry, temperatures will be relatively mild after today, which may make it a nice weekend to get outside.

News to Know

An art professor is killed while riding his bike: Kevin Grass, a longtime professor and artist at St. Petersburg College, was hit by a truck driver while biking to work.

Kevin Grass, a longtime professor and artist at St. Petersburg College, was hit by a truck driver while biking to work.



A large portion of the Pasco County neighborhood flooded in the days after Hurricane Milton and has remained flooded ever since.

Attorney Matt Weidner has taken on a woman's case for free after ABC Action News shared her story about what has grown to an over $10,000 water bill.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says that while it's a bit colder today, we'll have a weekend of mild temperatures, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

A recent Bankrate survey found women are saving less for retirement, leaving free money on the table. We have tips to help you improve your investments.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Retirement Savings for Women

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 21

Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at the Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free

Experience the art of Salvador Dali at the Dali Museum.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $32

See Lil Wayne perform at Amalie Arena.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $116



