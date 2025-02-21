News to Know for February 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
You might wanna consider grabbing a jacket because it's chilly out there today. In fact, it's so chilly that cold weather advisories are in place for the Tampa Bay area until 9 a.m., and morning lows could even feel down to 25 degrees. But don't worry, temperatures will be relatively mild after today, which may make it a nice weekend to get outside.
News to Know
- An art professor is killed while riding his bike: Kevin Grass, a longtime professor and artist at St. Petersburg College, was hit by a truck driver while biking to work.
- The state delivers pumps to a still-flooded neighborhood: A large portion of the Pasco County neighborhood flooded in the days after Hurricane Milton and has remained flooded ever since.
- An attorney takes on a St. Pete case pro bono: Attorney Matt Weidner has taken on a woman's case for free after ABC Action News shared her story about what has grown to an over $10,000 water bill.
- The Florida Highwaymen exhibit in Sarasota: You can find the work of the legendary group of landscape artists at Sarasota City Hall through February.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says that while it's a bit colder today, we'll have a weekend of mild temperatures, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
A recent Bankrate survey found women are saving less for retirement, leaving free money on the table. We have tips to help you improve your investments.
Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 21
- Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at the Dunedin Downtown Market.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
- Cost: Free
- Experience the art of Salvador Dali at the Dali Museum.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg
- Cost: $32
- See Lil Wayne perform at Amalie Arena.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $116
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.