News to Know for February 21

Posted
WFTS
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

You might wanna consider grabbing a jacket because it's chilly out there today. In fact, it's so chilly that cold weather advisories are in place for the Tampa Bay area until 9 a.m., and morning lows could even feel down to 25 degrees. But don't worry, temperatures will be relatively mild after today, which may make it a nice weekend to get outside.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says that while it's a bit colder today, we'll have a weekend of mild temperatures, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

A recent Bankrate survey found women are saving less for retirement, leaving free money on the table. We have tips to help you improve your investments.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Retirement Savings for Women

Things to Do this Friday, Feb. 21

  • Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at the Dunedin Downtown Market.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
    • Cost: Free
  • Experience the art of Salvador Dali at the Dali Museum.
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $32
  • See Lil Wayne perform at Amalie Arena.
    • When: 8 p.m.
    • Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $116

