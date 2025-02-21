Forecast: Cold weather advisories continue

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! We have almost made it to the weekend, but it is cold out there. Cold Weather Advisories are up for Tampa Bay until 9 AM where morning lows could feel down to 25 degrees! Highs will struggle with sunshine into the low to mid 60s. This weekend features pretty mild weather with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. A few more clouds expected on Sunday as our next front sweeps through on Monday. This will give us our next best chance of rain. The rest of next week looks right about normal for this time of year in the mid 70s with drier skies.

I hope you all have a great day & an even better weekend!