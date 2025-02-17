News to Know for February 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Cooler weather is back in the forecast this President's Day, making it the perfect time for outdoor activities. With most off work for the holiday, it may be a bit crowded out, but there are plenty of options around the Tampa Bay area. Consider McKay Park in Clearwater, which has officially reopened with a host of renovations, including six pickleball courts and a brand-new playground. You could also support Fort DeSoto Park, which is making a comeback after last year's hurricanes.

News to Know

Neighbors are tired of trash and debris: Some Tarpon Springs residents say their neighbor has been piling up hurricane-damaged appliances and building materials in his mother’s yard.

A local newspaper continues to inspire after 80 years: The Florida Sentinel Bulletin was started in Jacksonville by C. Blythe Andrews III's grandparents but relocated to Tampa when they were threatened by the Ku Klux Klan.



Pet owners should be cautious of a deadly disease: Marisa Villars from Manatee County is warning others after she said her dog, Millie, died from pythiosis just before her fourth birthday.

Shakira cancels her concert after hospitalization: The Colombian superstar canceled her Sunday concert in Lima due to an abdominal condition that landed her in the hospital.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll have the perfect weather for outdoor activities this President's Day. Expect cooler temperatures and sunny skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, February 17, 2025

Susan Solves It

A woman reached out after she bought shutters from a Florida company to be delivered in two to three months, but weeks after that time frame, she had nothing to show. While she was waiting, her house sold, and the company wouldn't bring the shutters to her new place a few miles away.

Window shutter trouble

Things to Do this Monday, February 17

Head to the last day of the Florida State Fair.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa Cost: $7-$12

Check out Fort DeSoto Park as it reopens following hurricane restorations

When: 7 a.m. Where: 3500 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde Cost: $6

Catch Oscar-nominated short films at Tampa Theatre.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $12



