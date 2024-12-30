News to Know for December 30

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Win, and they're in the playoffs. It's that simple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after destroying the Carolina Panthers Sunday and the Atlanta Falcons losing. Tributes from across the political spectrum continue for the late President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Sunday at 100. And a Tampa Bay teen who survived a near-fatal crash shares her message to drivers ahead of New Year's Eve.

Mayfield throws 5 TD passes and Bucs keep playoff hopes alive with 48-14 win over Panthers: Baker Mayfield threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep their division and playoff hopes alive with a 48-14 rout of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Presidents Biden, Trump, and Obama laud the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter: Former President Jimmy Carter was remembered for his leadership and commitment to public service following his death. Carter died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.



Haines City Police release video of shooting that killed 1 woman and injured another: Haines City Police released video of a shooting that killed a 33-year-old black female, while a second victim, a 41-year-old black woman, was expected to recover from her injuries.

Tampa Bay teen who survived near-deadly car crash shares message to drivers ahead of New Year's celebrations: As you get ready to celebrate the New Year with family and friends, a teen who survived a near-fatal car crash is sharing her story while law enforcement reminds you to never drink and drive. 18-year-old Olivia Wiggins is a living reminder of the consequences when people aren't responsible behind the wheel.

It is a foggy start to the day here in Tampa Bay, with temps that are fairly warm in the mid to upper 60s; once the fog breaks up mid-morning, sunshine will return.

The IRS is changing rules with payment apps like Venmo and Paypal to stop people from dodging taxes, but if you use them to send money, are you affected?

Menorah lighting Hyde Park: Hyde Park Village will host a special Chanukah celebration featuring a traditional menorah lighting, seasonal refreshments, festive music, and an interactive activity with Color Me Mine.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Hyde Park Village, 1602 W Swann Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Go back in time with retro arcade games at Florida Avenue Brewing for Free Play Mondays.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

ReliaQuest Bowl Parade: Fans will enjoy High School Marching Bands from across the country along with floats and the participating college bands.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 7th Avenue Ybor City Cost: Free



